Clear

False alarm: Democrats say feared hack attempt was actually just a test

The Democratic National Committee said late Wednesday night that what it had ...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:20 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 3:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Democratic National Committee said late Wednesday night that what it had earlier feared was the beginning of a sophisticated attempt to hack into its voter database, was, in fact, an unauthorized "simulated phishing test" and not an actual attempt to hack into its systems by an adversary.

The DNC did not say what entity commissioned or built the test and it's not clear how they determined the hack was actually a phishing test.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Democratic National Convention

Digital crime

Digital security

Government and public administration

Political events

Political organizations

Political party conventions

Politics

Technology

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Consumer loans and credit

Credit card crime

Credit cards

Fraud and financial crimes

Personal finance

Earlier on Wednesday, Bob Lord, the committee's chief security officer, briefed Democratic officials after detecting a fake login page that was designed to look like the access page Democratic Party officials and campaigns across the country use to log into a service called Votebuilder, which hosts the party's voter database, a Democratic source familiar with the briefing told CNN.

The initial detection of the apparent hacking attempt by a cybersecurity firm on Monday prompted the DNC to call the FBI, the source said.

"This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks," Lord said in a statement released shortly after.

However, as the committee continued its investigation on Wednesday, it became apparent that the apparent hack was not what it seemed.

In a statement, Lord said, "We have continued to investigate the phishing site reported to the DNC yesterday. We, along with the partners who reported the site, now believe it was built by a third party as part of a simulated phishing test on VoteBuilder. The test, which mimicked several attributes of actual attacks on the Democratic party's voter file, was not authorized by the DNC, VoteBuilder nor any of our vendors."

It is not uncommon for organizations to hire "red teams" to identify gaps in that organization's cybersecurity practices. However, in this case, it appears that the team that ran the test did so without the knowledge of the DNC.

Lord said the DNC had taken the "necessary precautions to ensure that sensitive data critical to candidates and state parties across the country was not compromised."

"There are constant attempts to hack the DNC and our Democratic infrastructure, and while we are extremely relieved that this wasn't an attempted intrusion by a foreign adversary, this incident is further proof that we need to continue to be vigilant in light of potential attacks," he added.

The DNC's snafu comes amid reporting of other attempted hacks on Democratic campaigns. Last week, it emerged two Democratic primary campaigns in California had been breached earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Microsoft said it had thwarted part of a Russian military intelligence operation targeting the US Senate and conservative think tanks that advocated for tougher policies against Russia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 55°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Image

Water tower renovations

Image

Mr. Taco wins award

Image

Tips to protect yourself

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Image

Program aims to help unconventional learners

Image

Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Community Events