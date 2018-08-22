URGENT - Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer suspended 3 games

(CNN) -- Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer, who had been on administrative leave as the school investigated what he knew about abuse allegations leveled against a former assistant coach, will be suspended for three games, the university said Wednesday night. "Urban Meyer is suspended through September 2, 2018, and for the games on September 1, 8, and 15 without pay. (Athletic director) Gene Smith is suspended without pay from August 31-September 16," a statement from the university said.