Clear

URGENT - Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer suspended 3 games

(CNN) -- Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer, who had been on administrative leave as the sc...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer, who had been on administrative leave as the school investigated what he knew about abuse allegations leveled against a former assistant coach, will be suspended for three games, the university said Wednesday night. "Urban Meyer is suspended through September 2, 2018, and for the games on September 1, 8, and 15 without pay. (Athletic director) Gene Smith is suspended without pay from August 31-September 16," a statement from the university said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Image

Program aims to help unconventional learners

Image

Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Community Events