Clear

Scott Hamilton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Olympic and world champion figure skater ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:26 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Olympic and world champion figure skater Scott Hamilton.

Personal:
Birth date: August 28, 1958

Cancer

Competitive ice skating

Diseases and disorders

Figure skating

Health and medical

Olympics

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Scott Hamilton

Scott Hamilton

Sports Figures

Fast Facts

Birth place: Toledo, Ohio

Birth name: Scott Scovell Hamilton

Father: Ernest Hamilton, college professor

Mother: Dorothy Hamilton, college professor

Marriage: Tracie (Robinson) Hamilton (December 14, 2002-present)

Children: Maxx Thomas, Aidan McIntosh, Jean Paul (adopted), Evelyne (adopted)

Other Facts:
Was adopted at six weeks old.

Has worked for both CBS and NBC as a figure skating commentator.

Hamilton and his wife adopted a brother and sister from Haiti a few years after the 2010 earthquake.

Timeline:
1960s - His growth slows dramatically at the age of two as his body struggles to digest food properly. His parents consult multiple doctors and try a variety of unsuccessful treatments over the course of several years. They allow him to begin ice-skating for exercise, and his condition finally begins to improve.

Early 1970s - Moves to Illinois and begins training with skating coach Pierre Brunet.

1976 - Wins the National Junior Championship.

1980 - Places third in the national competition and wins a place on the US Olympic team.

1981-1984 - Wins both the National Figure Skating Championship and the World Figure Skating Championship four consecutive years.

1984 - Wins the gold medal for men's figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

1984-1986 - Skates in the "Ice Capades."

1986 - Co-founds the ice skating touring production "Stars on Ice."

1990 - Inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame.

1997 - Is diagnosed with testicular cancer. Is treated and cured with chemotherapy and surgery.

1999 - "Landing It: My Life On and Off the Ice," Hamilton's autobiography, is published.

1999 - Partners with the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center to form the Scott Hamilton CARES Initiative, which promotes cancer education and research.

2001 - Retires from "Stars on Ice."

2004 - Is diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Undergoes a procedure to shrink the tumor.

2009 - Hamilton's book, "The Great Eight (How to Be Happy Even When You Have Every Reason to Be Miserable)," is published.

2009 - Appears on the NBC show "Celebrity Apprentice."

November 2009 - After more than five years of not performing, Hamilton skates at a fundraiser for his charity CARES.

June 2010 - Undergoes surgery to remove the benign tumor in his brain.

April 10, 2014 - With the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators, announces the formation of the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee.

October 18, 2015 - Performs with his son Maxx Hamilton live in the Musselman's Apple Sauce Family Skating Tribute.

October 21, 2016 - People Magazine reports that Hamilton has been diagnosed with another benign brain tumor, his third since 2004.

2018 - Hamilton's book, "Finish First: Winning Changes Everything," is published.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Image

Program aims to help unconventional learners

Image

Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Community Events