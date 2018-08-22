Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nearly a quarter of Trump's Instagram posts are reposts of Fox News content

Some days President Trump's Instagram can seem like a Fox News fan account.Trump's account reposted 8...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some days President Trump's Instagram can seem like a Fox News fan account.

Trump's account reposted 85 photos or videos from either Fox News, Fox Business or "Fox & Friends" from May 22 to Aug. 22. That's about 24% of the 358 posts on Trump's account in that time frame.

21st Century Fox

Companies

Donald Trump

Facebook

Fox News

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Instagram

Internet and WWW

Political Figures - US

Social media

Technology

US federal government

White House

Many of the Fox posts that Trump's account reposts are graphics of Trump quotes -- either things he said or tweeted -- creating a social media feedback loop. Trump tweets, Fox News turns the tweet into a graphic and that graphic ends up back on a @realDonaldTrump account.

Twitter has long been Trump's social media platform of choice and the one he uses personally. That's reflected in his Instagram account, which frequently posts the text of his tweets. Earlier in his presidency, there was a visual inconsistency in the formatting of these tweet posts. Last August, for example, his account used four different formats in a single week. But today, tweet posts have a similar look, whether White House-made or from Fox News.

Trump's second most reposted news media brand is ABC, which was featured more than half a dozen times in three months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events