Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN: -- There's a lot to unpack from ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- There's a lot to unpack from the last 24 hours. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight charges of financial crimes. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to felonies and implicated the President in his plea deal. Then Trump responded on Twitter. Not to mention Robert Mueller's still ongoing Russia investigation. Here are 12 questions (and answers) about what's next.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- The White House wouldn't explain the disconnect between Trump's comments to Fox News and his comments on tape discussing how to make payments to women he allegedly had affairs with. "The President did nothing wrong," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at today's news briefing.

-- The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI after it learned about a suspected attempt to hack into its voter database, a source said.

-- Hurricane Lane is heading for Hawaii as a dangerous Category 4 storm and could make landfall on Big Island as early as Wednesday night.

-- Harvey Weinstein is facing new allegations of sex trafficking and rape.

-- The bull market hit a milestone. Today marks the longest period of stock market prosperity in US history.

-- Aretha Franklin didn't have a will or a trust when she died. Now the singer's lawyer fears a fight lies ahead.

-- Actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown," has died at 43.

-- A photo appearing to show actress and #MeToo movement leader Asia Argento lying down with then-17-year-old Jimmy Bennett has surfaced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events