Quickly catch up on the day's news

-- There's a lot to unpack from the last 24 hours. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight charges of financial crimes. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to felonies and implicated the President in his plea deal. Then Trump responded on Twitter. Not to mention Robert Mueller's still ongoing Russia investigation. Here are 12 questions (and answers) about what's next.

-- The White House wouldn't explain the disconnect between Trump's comments to Fox News and his comments on tape discussing how to make payments to women he allegedly had affairs with. "The President did nothing wrong," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at today's news briefing.

-- The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI after it learned about a suspected attempt to hack into its voter database, a source said.

-- Hurricane Lane is heading for Hawaii as a dangerous Category 4 storm and could make landfall on Big Island as early as Wednesday night.

-- Harvey Weinstein is facing new allegations of sex trafficking and rape.

-- The bull market hit a milestone. Today marks the longest period of stock market prosperity in US history.

-- Aretha Franklin didn't have a will or a trust when she died. Now the singer's lawyer fears a fight lies ahead.

-- Actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown," has died at 43.

-- A photo appearing to show actress and #MeToo movement leader Asia Argento lying down with then-17-year-old Jimmy Bennett has surfaced.