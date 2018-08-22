Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last

'The Big Bang Theory' will go out with a bang in 2019.Warner Bros. Television, which produces the ser...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

'The Big Bang Theory' will go out with a bang in 2019.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, and CBS have announced that the comedy's upcoming Season 12 will be its last.

Arts and entertainment

Television programming

The show will conclude as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history, the studio said.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close."

"The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007 and has since notched 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including four individual honors for Jim Parsons in the lead actor in a comedy category and one for Mayim Bialik for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

The show, which began as a story about a group of sci-fi-loving intellectuals who form a pseudo family, saw some dips in its ratings last year but largely remained a stalwart for CBS.

The decision to bring the show to an end likely came despite efforts from the network to secure another season.

Earlier this month, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said the network did not believe Season 12 would be it's last, saying they were "in preliminary discussions to renew the show."

The series stars Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco, as well as Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who joined the fold in later seasons.

At its conclusion, the show will have aired 279 episodes.

The final season debuts September 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events