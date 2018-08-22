Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Klansman gets 4 years in prison for firing gun at 'Unite the Right' rally

A Klansman caught on video firing a gun in the middle of the 2017 white nationalist "Unite The Right" rally ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Klansman caught on video firing a gun in the middle of the 2017 white nationalist "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville has been sentenced to four years in prison by a judge in Virginia.

Richard Preston was handed an eight-year sentence Tuesday, with four years suspended. He also will serve three years of supervised probation.

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Accidents, disasters and safety

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Firearms

Ku Klux Klan

Law and legal system

Misc organizations

North America

Prison safety

Prisons and jails

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Safety issues and practices

Sentencing

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Unite the Right

United States

Virginia

Weapons and arms

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

Preston has said he was a the white nationalist rally as a member of a militia -- but he is also Imperial Wizard of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in Maryland. He is shown on the video yelling the n-word and firing a gun in the direction of a black protester who is seen wielding a blowtorch.

Preston was charged with shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. He pleaded no contest to the charges.

Before his sentencing the case took an interesting turn. A black R & B musician named Daryl Davis stood up for him in court, paid his bail, and made an offer to the judge: he wanted to take Preston to the National African American History Museum in an effort to reeducate him.

The judge agreed and the two men visited the museum together. Davis has a long history of befriending members of the KKK who, as a result of their contact, go on to leave the organization.

Daryl Davis testified about what happened between the two men in the museum and afterward to the judge before Preston's sentencing.

"The judge took everything into account. He commended me for my work and Richard for going to the museum but said Richard broke the law and had to be punished," Davis told CNN.

"But what we did ended up mitigating Richard's sentence."

Preston maintained that he only the shot the gun because he was trying to protect people coming down some stairs where the protestor was wielding a blowtorch.

In the end the Judge Richard Moore said Preston acted out of anger not fear when he fired the gun. Preston was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing.

Corey Long, the protester who brandished the blowtorch, was convicted in June of disorderly conduct. He is appealing that conviction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events