Mollie Tibbetts' family: 'Thank you for the outpouring of love and support'

Mollie Tibbetts' family expressed grief and gratitude for those who have supported them during the search for the student, which ended Tuesday when a body was found in an Iowa corn field. Authorities believe the remains are hers.

The statement reads:

Misc people Mollie Tibbetts

Our hearts are broken.

On behalf of Mollie's entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie's name. We remain forever grateful.

No additional press conferences are scheduled at this time.