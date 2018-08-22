Clear

The Pittsburgh Diocese has received about 50 new abuse claims since the grand jury report came out

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has received about 50 new allegations of abuse in the week since a grand ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has received about 50 new allegations of abuse in the week since a grand jury report was published about sexual abuse by priests, according to diocese spokesman Rev. Nicholas Vaskov, as reported in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

"All of the allegations are from prior to 1990 and go back as far as the 1940s," Vaskov said in a statement to the Post Gazette.

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

The Americas

United States

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholic Church sexual abuse

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Grand jury

Law and legal system

Religious groups

Society

CNN has reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh but has yet to hear back.

None of the new allegations have yet been turned over to prosecutors, according to the district attorney's office in Allegheny County.

Mike Manko, the spokesman for the district attorney, told CNN he was "not aware of any new referrals."

The new allegations come in the wake of a Pennsylvania grand jury report that documented decades of alleged sexual abuse by priests and a system of cover-ups by Church higher-ups. Citing internal documents from six Catholic dioceses -- including Pittsburgh -- the report showed that more than 300 priests had been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children.

The grand jurors said that "almost every instance of abuse we found is too old to be prosecuted" because of the criminal statute of limitations for these crimes. In the wake of the report, Pennsylvania lawmakers have moved to discuss a bill that would eliminate the time limit for prosecutions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Community Events