Clear

Review ordered into Australian mother convicted of killing her four children

A former chief judge will review the conviction of a woman described as Australia's worst female serial kill...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former chief judge will review the conviction of a woman described as Australia's worst female serial killer, who currently is serving a lengthy prison sentence for murdering her four children.

Described by Australian media as "Australia's most hated woman," Kathleen Megan Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of the murder of three of her children, and the manslaughter of her fourth.

Australia

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Oceania

Murder

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Society

The four children died between the ages of 19 days and 19 months, over a 10-year period from 1989.

After an appeal, she was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 25 years. Folbigg has always maintained her innocence.

The inquiry was opened on the basis of a petition submitted by Folbigg, which calls into question evidence of the deaths of the children and suggests that they could have died of natural causes, Attorney-General Mark Speakman said in a statement. The case will be reviewed by former chief district court judge, Reginald Blanch.

The petition was submitted in 2015 by Folbigg's lawyers, according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

The review was recommended to ensure "public confidence in the administration of justice," the statement said. The decision to open an inquiry is not, however, "based on any assessment of Ms Folbigg's guilt."

While the inquiry is ongoing, Folbigg will remain in prison. If the inquiry "finds reasonable doubt" into her guilt, the matter could be referred to the Court of Criminal Appeal, the statement said.

Speakman said that he had spoken to the children's father, Craig Folbigg, "to explain this immensely difficult decision."

"I am sorry for the renewed distress and pain he and his family will endure because of the inquiry," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Community Events