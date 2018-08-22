Clear

Juventus can win Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo, says Wayne Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney knows what it is like to be a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair pl...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former England captain Wayne Rooney knows what it is like to be a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair played together at Manchester United for five seasons, winning three English Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The 32-year-old knows the impact the Portugal captain can have on a team, which is why the striker is tipping Juventus to win this season's Champions League after the Serie A club signed Ronaldo in the summer.

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid, with whom he won four Champions League titles in five seasons, to Juventus in a $117m deal in July.

The forward himself has said helping Juventus to its first Champions League title in more than two decades is a motive, and Rooney believes his former teammate can achieve that feat describing Ronaldo's presence as a "huge bonus" for the Italian league.

Rooney told CNN Sport: "He'll do what he's been doing for the last 10 years, he'll bring goals to Juventus and I fancy Juventus to win the Champions League this year solely for the fact Cristiano has gone there.

"As a person he's a nice guy, a family guy, works hard and he's always got his family around him which is great to see.

"He works hard and deserves all the credit he gets because he's put that effort in to be at the top."

Rooney joined DC United from Everton in the summer and has made a promising start to his Major League Soccer career, scoring three times and recording two assists in his last five games for his new club.

