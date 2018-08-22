Clear

Stormy Daniels' attorney: We feel vindicated

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer that they feel vindicated after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 3:29 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 3:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that it is "clear as day" that Trump's fingerprints are "all over the crime scene" in connection with Michael Cohen's violation of campaign finance laws.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts and admitted "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" that he had acted to keep information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public during the 2016 presidential election.

Court documents referred to Cohen working at the direction of "Individual 1," who went on to become the President.

"We're going to march forward with our efforts to place the President under oath," Avenatti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," "and get a deposition where I'm going to be able to ask him questions and he's going to be forced to answer those questions under oath about his own conduct."

Avenatti said he is going to get to the bottom of what the President knew, "and when he knew it and what he did about it and the details of this cover-up."

"The President's in a lot of trouble," Avenatti said, "and we're coming for him. I'm telling you flat out we're going to come for him. We're going to get this deposition."

Avenatti also said Congress should seriously consider impeachment but that Republican lawmakers have been "spineless as it relates to keeping this President in check" and he doesn't have confidence in them to get it done.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Image

Police warn of people going door to door

Image

Pine Island ICE facility decision

Image

Fill the Boot Campaign

Image

New Task Force to Tackle Housing

Image

Legacy Run for Children of Veterans

Image

Jeremiah Wilcox

Image

Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Olive Garden gives back in Rochester

Community Events