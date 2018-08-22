Clear

READ: The charges against Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financia...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 3:20 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 3:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts. Click here for the indictment.

Manafort was found guilty on:

Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2010.

Maximum penalty: 3 years

Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2011.

Maximum penalty: 3 years

Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2012.

Maximum penalty: 3 years

Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2013.

Maximum penalty: 3 years

Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2014.

Maximum penalty: 3 years

Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2012.

Maximum penalty: 5 years

Bank fraud: A $3.4 million dollar Citizens Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: A $1 million dollar Banc of California loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

10 charges on which they failed to reach a verdict:

Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2011.

Maximum penalty: 5 years

Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2013.

Maximum penalty: 5 years

Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2014.

Maximum penalty: 5 years

Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $3.4 million dollar Citizens Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $1 million dollar Banc of California loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $5.5 million dollar Citizens Bank loan application.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $9.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: A $9.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $6.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Bank fraud: A $6.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.

Maximum penalty: 30 years

Community Events