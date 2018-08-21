7.3-magnitude quake reported along Venezuelan coast

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday near Yaguaraparo, off the northeastern coast of Venezuela, according to the US Geological Survey.
Stefano Pozzebon, a journalist in Caracas, told CNN he felt shaking for at least one minute, and a seven-floor building he was in was evacuated.
No damage and no tsunami warning were immediately reported.
