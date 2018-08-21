Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story

(CNN) -- An undocumented immigrant has been charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Mol...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 8:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- An undocumented immigrant has been charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa college student who went missing on July 18, officials said Tuesday. The body that officials believe is that of Tibbetts, 20, was found Tuesday, DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

