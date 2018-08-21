Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife indicted in use of campaign funds for personal expenses

Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted Tuesday on charges related to the misuse of $250,00...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted Tuesday on charges related to the misuse of $250,000 worth of campaign funds for personal expenses and the filing of false campaign finance records.

The charges of wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations and conspiracy were the culmination of a Department of Justice investigation that has stretched for more than a year, during which the Republican congressman from California has maintained his innocence.

Campaign finance

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Indictments

Law and legal system

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

California

Continents and regions

North America

San Diego

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

The Justice Department said the Hunters are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in federal court in San Diego.

Republican Party leaders had long worried that with a potential indictment looming, Hunter's traditionally safe district, which makes up much of eastern San Diego County, could be at risk of Democratic takeover in November's midterm election.

Senior White House officials were aware of the impending announcement and bracing for the Hunter news to join a slew of bad news stories that have hit the White House all at once, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Hunter was a founding member of the "Trump Caucus" in the House during the 2016 campaign, and alongside Rep. Chris Collins, was the first of two sitting congressmen to endorse Trump for President back in February 2016. Collins was indicted earlier this month on insider trader charges.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in unusual charges on Hunter's campaign credit card had come under scrutiny, including among other things, an Italian vacation, dental work, purchases at a surf shop, and huge tabs at bars in restaurants in the San Diego and Washington, DC, areas. Among the most mocked charges was airfare for a pet rabbit to fly with the family, which an aide said was mistakenly charged to the wrong credit card.

Hunter, a former Marine, has reimbursed his campaign account some $65,000 since the Federal Election Commission first questioned spending on video games in 2016, according to FEC records.

"There was wrong campaign spending, but it was not done by me," Hunter told KGTV-10, a San Diego television station, earlier this year.

His comments have cast blame on his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret Hunter, who also made charges on the campaign credit card.

Hunter's lawyers said last year that "any mistakes were made they were strictly inadvertent and unintentional."

California's 50th District is a staunchly Republican district with many current and former military families. The Congressman's father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented parts of the district (which changed after redistricting) and has rallied donors and supporters to his son's side.

Hunter's Democratic challenger, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Department of Labor aide in the Obama administration, has repeatedly outraised him.

Many Hunter allies believe he will stay in his House seat while fighting the charges.

Even if federal candidates choose to withdraw from contention, their names will remain on the ballot unless they seek removal of their names from a judge, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

At this late juncture, there is no possibility of a write-in campaign. Only Hunter and Campa-Najjar will appear on the November ballot, since they were the top vote-getters in California's top-two primary in June.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Community Events