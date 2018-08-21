Cohen agrees to plea deal

Lawmakers were watching the developments closely Tuesday afternoon as two of President Donald Trump's former allies were ensnared in the courts on eight charges apiece.

Within minutes, Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty on eight counts on financial crimes in Virginia. Then, Michael Cohen, the President's former personal lawyer, entered a plea deal in New York on eight counts, too, and said that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.

The shocking turn of events -- just moments apart -- left lawmakers on Capitol Hill reeling, with Republicans trying to distance Trump from any legal ramifications his allies were facing and Democrats arguing the latest news was deeply troubling and yet another reason why ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign were relevant.

"If Manafort and Cohen did things that [they] shouldn't have done, which it sounds like they did, I think they ought to be held responsible for it, but I don't see any of this having anything to do with the President and Russia," Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters. "My expectation is that Mr. Mueller knows the lay of the land. The fact that he interviewed Don McGahn for 30 hours with the President's approval, strikes me as having nothing to hide when it comes to the Russia investigation. So, I hope this ends up concluding sooner rather than later and doesn't continue to be an issue in another election."

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also noted there weren't "any charges or convictions for colluding with the Russian government by any member of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election."

But, Graham added, the process needed to continue "without interference."

"I hope Mr. Mueller can conclude his investigation sooner rather than later for the benefit of the nation," he said.

Democrats, meanwhile, argued the news had ramifications for the Russia investigation.

"The conviction of Paul Manafort on multiple felony charges of bank and tax fraud marks a major turning point in the special counsel's ongoing investigation, and shows again that the President's campaign was populated by individuals with a history of unscrupulous and dishonest business dealings and concerning ties to overseas interests," Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

"Michael Cohen's almost simultaneous guilty plea to felony counts of tax fraud and bank fraud, and campaign finance violations involving the payment of hush money to women alleged to have had affairs with Trump is yet another set of convictions of the President's inner circle," the California lawmaker said. "The factual basis of the plea, potentially implicating the President in illegal campaign finance violations, adds to the President's legal jeopardy."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement that the White House was looking "increasingly like a criminal enterprise."

"Paul Manafort today faces, in effect, a life sentence. Michael Cohen should also face serious punishment for his crimes. Both should now cooperate -- truthfully and fully," Blumenthal said.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, learned of the news just as she walked off the Senate floor.

"It seems to me the prosecution built a pretty strong case, so I'm not really surprised at those convictions," Collins said of Manafort. She declined to comment further until she learned more.

The anticipation on Capitol Hill was building In the minutes before Cohen entered his plea. Sens. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Mark Warner, the ranking member on the committee, offered a rare, joint statement before reporters Tuesday afternoon saying they had "re-engaged" with Cohen.

Burr said the committee has "recently re-engaged with Mr. Cohen and his team following press reports that suggested he had advance knowledge of the June 2016 meeting between campaign officials and Russian lawyers at Trump Tower."

On the plea agreement, Burr added, "We have obviously followed today's reporting about Michael Cohen with great interest. He appears to be pleading guilty to very serious charges, however, we have no insight into any agreements he and his legal team have allegedly reached with prosecutors in New York. "

Others argued that Congress should race to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by the President.

"With the Cohen and Manafort news today, it's more important than ever that Congress act immediately to protect the Mueller investigation," Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted.