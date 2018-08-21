Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Golden State Killer suspect to be tried in one trial in Sacramento

Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo will be tried on multiple murder counts in a single tria...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo will be tried on multiple murder counts in a single trial in Sacramento, California, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Authorities say DeAngelo committed a series of killings, rapes and other crimes over 11 years, from 1975 to 1986, in Northern and Southern California. Law enforcement officials nicknamed the perpetrator the Golden State Killer, who was also known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker.

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Joseph James DeAngelo

Law and legal system

Misc people

Murder

North America

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Sacramento

Prosecutors in six counties filed an amended felony complaint in Sacramento Superior Court that combined the previous cases against DeAngelo in those counties. Those charges include 13 counts of murder with special circumstances, including murder committed during the course of a burglary and rape, prosecutors said.

The amended complaint also includes 13 new charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, with sentencing enhancements for using a firearm and a knife during those alleged crimes, authorities said.

"We are unified, and we are committed to delivering justice to the victims of the Golden State Killer and their loved ones, who for far too long have had justice elude them," Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten told reporters.

Totten said the amended complaint "reflects the sheer criminal breadth, the geographic scope and the generational impact of this very significant case."

DeAngelo's attorney, public defender Diane Howard, could not be reached on Tuesday.

Howard said on Monday she was concerned about her client getting a fair trial.

"I just want to make sure that my client is tried where he can get a fair trial," she said.

The defense could seek a venue change.

Usually cases are tried where alleged crimes occur, said Frank Ochoa, a former superior court judge in Santa Barbara County.

"The defense would have to make a strong showing," Ochoa said. "The defense could make a motion for a change of venue arguing that the defendant cannot get a fair trial in any of the jurisdictions (where the alleged offenses occurred) due to too much publicity."

DeAngelo is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

The former police officer, Vietnam veteran and mechanic was a reclusive neighbor in Citrus Heights, a town about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, residents said.

Decades after the killings terrified communities throughout California, authorities tracked down DeAngelo using data from a genealogy website where people submit their DNA results in hopes of tracking down relatives and ancestors.

DNA from a crime scene was matched to genetic material from a relative who was registered on genealogy sites, and authorities later obtained a discarded sample of DeAngelo's DNA, leading to his arrest in April.

DeAngelo is being kept in isolation in the Sacramento County Jail. Authorities are concerned he could be a target because he is accused of committing rape and murder, according to Sacramento County Sheriff Department Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

"It's just like we had to protect Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber. He was here. Because of his notoriety, all the people he hurt and killed, we had to keep him in a cell by himself," Hampton said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Community Events