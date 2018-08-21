URGENT - Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has surrendered to the FBI ahead of a 4 p.m. ET court proceeding where the government is expected to disclose a plea deal, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
