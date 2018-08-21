Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Susan Collins says Kavanaugh told her Roe v. Wade is settled law

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, told Republican Sen. Susan Collins he agreed th...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, told Republican Sen. Susan Collins he agreed that Roe v. Wade is settled law, Collins told reporters Tuesday.

"We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said it was settled law," Collins said after meeting with Kavanaugh for more than two hours on Tuesday.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Brett Kavanaugh

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Susan Collins

Collins, the much-watched senator from Maine, is considered a key vote in Kavanaugh's nomination. Collins told reporters that she would not announce how she would vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until after his confirmation hearing, which begins September 4.

In addition to abortion, Collins said she talked extensively with Kavanaugh about his philosophy on executive power, judicial philosophy, judges he admired and more.

"Judge Kavanaugh and I had an excellent session. It was very productive, it was very informative. We covered a wide range of issues," Collins said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska and another key swing vote, responded with a firm "no" when asked if she has seen anything in Kavanaugh's record she considers disqualifying.

Murkowski and Collins are considered the only GOP senators who might vote against the judge. If they support him, Republicans can confirm Kavanaugh without any votes from Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Community Events