Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pope Francis to meet Irish victims of sexual abuse

Pope Francis will meet privately with victims of clerical sexual abuse during his visit to Ireland this week...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pope Francis will meet privately with victims of clerical sexual abuse during his visit to Ireland this weekend, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

It isalso "very possible" the Pope will publicly address the abuse topic during his visit, the Vatican's press office director, Greg Burke, said during a media briefing.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholic Church sexual abuse

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Misc people

Papacy and the Pope

Pope Francis

Religious groups

Religious leaders and clergy

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Southern Europe

Vatican

Child abuse

Child sexual abuse

Ireland

Northern Europe

Burke added that the pontiff would pray at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral In Dublin on Saturday, where a candle has burned for years in remembrance of the country's victims of sexual abuse.

In 2009, Ireland was rocked by a report commissioned by the Irish government that found high-ranking church leaders covered up clerical child abuse spanning decades.

While it is not unusual for the pontiff to meet privately with victims of abuse during an overseas visit, it is unusual for the Vatican to announce such plans in advance.

But these are not usual times for the pope, who is facing increasing pressure to address sexual abuse among clergy, in the wake of the most recent damning 900-page Pennsylvania grand jury report detailing decades of sexual abuse and cover-ups.

On Monday Pope Francis acknowledged "with shame and repentance" the Catholic Church's failure to act over the abuse. In an unusually blunt letter, he wrote: "We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

The letter directly referred to the Pennsylvania report, which "detailed the experiences of at least 1,000 survivors, victims of sexual abuse, the abuse of power and of conscience at the hands of priests over a period of approximately 70 years," the Pope wrote.

The report said internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania -- some held in a secret archive to which only the bishop had a key -- show that more than 300 "predator priests" had been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children.

The lengthy catalog of abuses in the report makes for difficult reading. As the grand jurors noted, priests and other Catholic leaders targeted boys, girls and teens.

Some victims were plied with alcohol and groped or molested, the report says. Others were orally, vaginally or anally raped, according to the grand jurors.

Ireland's shame

The pontiff's visit comes during a delicate time in his papacy, at times stumbling badly in the effort to address sexual abuse among clergy.

Amid a rapidly escalating abuse crisis that has spread across several continents -- from Australia to Latin America -- all eyes will be on the pope's response in Ireland, where memories of the country's own abuse scandal are still vivid.

Released in 2009, the Dublin Archdiocese Commission of Investigation's 720-page report said that it has "no doubt that clerical child sexual abuse was covered up" from January 1975 to May 2004, the time covered by the report. The commission had been set up in 2006 to look into allegations of child sexual abuse made against clergy in the Irish capital.

The report named 11 priests who had pleaded guilty to or were convicted of sexual assaults on children. Of the other 35, it gave pseudonyms to 33 of them and redacted the names of two.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warning about person going door to door

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Community Events