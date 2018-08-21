Paris Jackson, the daughter of king of pop Michael Jackson, has apologized for appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore after backlash from the city state's LGBT community.

The 20-year-old model and actress, who came out as bisexual in July, was featured in the September issue of the magazine, and posted images of the cover on Instagram.

Asia Continents and regions Singapore Southeast Asia Demographic groups Gays and lesbians Population and demographics Sex and gender issues Society Apologies Celebrities Paris Jackson Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Companies Facebook Instagram Magazines Media industry Michael Jackson (Entertainer) Publishing industry

However, many online were quick to point out that the Instagram post neglected to address the anti-LGBT policies that Singapore, a socially conservative country, has long been criticized for.

The entertainment editor of Gay Star News published an op-ed Friday calling her appearance "hypocritical," sparking much of the online debate.

"Paris makes no reference to the fact that same-sex sex is illegal in Singapore, and punishable by up to two years in prison," wrote editor Jamie Tabberer.

"As a member of the community, her decision is all the more disappointing."

Gay male sex is prohibited under Section 377A of Singapore's Penal Code, which was adopted from Singapore's former British colonial rulers. Although LGBT activists have long campaigned to amend or overturn the law, constitutional challenges have so far proved unsuccessful.

After Tabberer's article, Jackson took down the Instagram post, and apologized on Twitter Sunday.

"I didn't know, I am sorry," she tweeted. "I don't want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity."

"I would like to add though that someone that is openly apart of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. Isn't that a step forward?" she added in a following tweet.

She later defended the story, pointing out that the magazine would be published in several countries apart from Singapore, and called Tabberer's article "ridiculously mean."

"They will find anything to try to attack my integrity and character," she tweeted Sunday. "Whenever I do something positive they always twist it."

On Monday, she took to Instagram, posting, "The cruelty in today's media is so heartbreaking," and thanking supporters for "getting the real message out there."

Since the issue has not yet been published, it is unknown if the topic comes up in Jackson's interview.

"Having a community member on the cover is actually really groundbreaking because it allows LGBTQIA+ members in Singapore feel represented," tweeted Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, who came out as bisexual in 2016. "In a country where it would be taboo to even be seen or acknowledged, she landed a cover. That's huge."

The Gay UK Magazine also urged her not to delete the Instagram post.

"Your cover could give countless young LGBT+ people in Singapore hope and courage. Regardless of whether you talk about rights or not," the magazine tweeted.

As Tabberer's op-ed noted, this isn't the first time a celebrity has been in hot water for their appearances in traditionally conservative countries. Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame recently lambasted rapper Nicki Minaj for being featured on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar Russia.

"Russia has anti LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya supported by Russia tortures its LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can't even speak to that in this interview bc it's illegal in Russia," Van Ness tweeted in July.