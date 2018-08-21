Clear

'The Hills' are returning to MTV

Apparently, the rest will no longer be unwritten.During Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, the network ...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:25 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apparently, the rest will no longer be unwritten.

During Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced "The Hills" will be returning to MTV in 2019 with a slightly new name: "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Companies

MTV Networks

Viacom Inc

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari

Lauren Conrad

Whitney Port

Arts and entertainment

Music

Music and dance

Details on the reality series are still under wraps, but Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado and Stephanie Pratt were all seen at the VMAs.

Related: 'The Hills' 10th anniversary: They're all grown up

Noticeably absent were several of the show's original cast members, including Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Whitney Port.

According to MTV, "The Hills: New Beginnings" will reunite some of the original cast members "alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles."

"The Hills" -- a spinoff of the angsty-beachy "Laguna Beach" -- originally aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010

"The Hills" followed the lives of Conrad and her friends as they pursued their careers and dealt with typical coming-of-age drama.

The show subsequently launched the short-lived reality series, "The City," which starred Port.

Conrad and Port gave birth to their first children last year. Cavallari currently stars on her own E! reality series, "Very Cavallari."

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Clouds stick around for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Image

Independent film set in Mason City

Image

Taking the public bus to school

Image

Chateau Theater Setback

Image

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

Image

Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

Image

First Day of School

Community Events