Clear

FBI asks for help finding Chinese man kidnapped in California

US authorities are pleading for the public's help in finding Tony Liao Ruochen, who is believed to have been...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US authorities are pleading for the public's help in finding Tony Liao Ruochen, who is believed to have been kidnapped in San Gabriel, California last month.

FBI agent Gene Kowel said Liao, a 28-year-old Chinese citizen living in the Los Angeles suburb, was kidnapped by three men. He was last seen entering a dark-colored minivan in San Gabriel with a man later identified as "David."

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Kidnappings and abductions

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Asia

China

East Asia

"David" is described as a Chinese male, 35 to 40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, who speaks Mandarin, the FBI said in a statement. A sketch of "David" provided by the FBI showed an Asian man with short cropped dark hair.

Calls were initially made demanding a ransom for Liao's safe return, but callers did not follow through and have made no further contact, Kowel said.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to Liao, alive or deceased. Liao's family is offering up to $150,000 for the safe return of their only son, according to family spokesman Matthew Lombard.

"Whatever the family can do to ensure the safe return of their son, they will do," Lombard said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Clouds stick around for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Image

Independent film set in Mason City

Image

Taking the public bus to school

Image

Chateau Theater Setback

Image

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

Image

Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

Image

First Day of School

Community Events