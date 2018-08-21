Clear

Ex-gymnastics doctor Nassar moved to Oklahoma prison

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor spending the rest of his life behind bars, has been...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:27 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor spending the rest of his life behind bars, has been moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma City, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Nassar, 55, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January, after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

He also has been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes.

He previously had been held in a high-security federal prison in Arizona known for incarcerating sex offenders. Nassar said he was physically attacked in late May within a few hours of being placed in the general population, court documents show.

Meanwhile, at least 51 new plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against Michigan State University, one of Nassar's employers, according to US District Court documents filed Friday.

Last May, MSU announced it would pay $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 Nassar victims.

Community Events