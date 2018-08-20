Clear
Frontier suspends pilot in connection with social media comments on transgender student

Frontier Airlines has suspended a pilot over Facebook comments he is accused of making about a transgender s...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Frontier Airlines has suspended a pilot over Facebook comments he is accused of making about a transgender student, officials said Monday. The posts were among several that led a rural Oklahoma school district to close for two days last week.

The pilot, who was not identified by the airline, was suspended August 13, a day after the airline said it learned of the comments about the seventh-grade student made in a Facebook group for parents in the Achille Public Schools system.

The airline did not say if the unidentified pilot was a parent in the district, which is southeast of Oklahoma City. Frontier officials are investigating.

"Frontier Airlines prides itself on setting an example as a respectful workplace and we do not condone discrimination. We have long-established standards of conduct, to which all employees must agree to adhere, that among other things require people to act in a professional manner and to treat each other with genuine respect and kindness, the airline said.

The incident started when the transgender student used the middle school girl's bathroom this year, according to Achille Public Schools Superintendent Rick Beene. The student had used the staff bathroom in previous years at the district elementary school.

Two parents complained about the girl's use of the bathroom in a private Facebook group, which was not affiliated with the school, according to Beene.

The threats against the girl escalated in severity and number when someone made the "Achille ISD Parents Group" public, Beene said. Some threats were traced to other parts of Oklahoma and Texas, the superintendent said.

Facebook commenters called the seventh grader "it" and "thing," according to CNN affiliate KXII.

"That's scary," Brandy Rose, the girl's mother, told the station at the time. "These are adults making threats to a child. I don't understand it."

The Facebook page appears to have since been deleted.

