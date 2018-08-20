Reuters: Trump concerned about perjury trap in interview with special counsel

President Donald Trump said he's concerned about potential perjury charges that could be brought against him if he were to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump told Reuters in an interview on Monday that he was worried investigators would put his statements up against those who have testified, like ex-FBI Director James Comey.

"Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar," Trump said, according to Reuters.

Mueller is currently leading the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election and is examining any potential ties between the Kremlin and Trump campaign associates. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.