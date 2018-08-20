Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least eight dead in flooding in southern Italy

At least eight people died Monday in flooding caused by heavy rain in the southern Italian region of Calabri...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least eight people died Monday in flooding caused by heavy rain in the southern Italian region of Calabria, a spokesman for the Italian Civil Protection told CNN.

A further six people were injured, including a child, the spokesman said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Europe

Floods and flooding

Italy

Natural disasters

Rescue operations

Society

Southern Europe

Rescue operations started immediately after a small stream near the village of Civita overflowed at 5:30 p.m. local time, he said.

More than a hundred emergency rescuers are searching for survivors, the spokesman said, adding that the number of people missing is unknown.

According to CNN affiliate Rai, a group of hikers exploring a narrow gorge in the Pollino National Park were caught by surprise by the rapidly rising waters.

Among the 23 people rescued so far is a child who was transported to a nearby hospital, Rai reported. The National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) confirmed on Twitter that one child suffering from hypothermia had been evacuated.

The search for survivors will continue through the night, the head of Civil Protection Calabria, Carlo Tansi, told Rai.

"Water rescuers, divers and a helicopter working on Alpine-river operations," Italy's Civil Protection Agency wrote on Twitter Monday evening.

According to Rai, rescuers are hopeful that some hikers may have found refuge from the floodwater on rocky ledges in the gorge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events