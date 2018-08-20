Clear
Ohio State trustees plan meeting to discuss Urban Meyer investigation

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss Urban Meyer, the champion footbal...

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss Urban Meyer, the champion football coach who has been on administrative leave.

First, trustees were getting a verbal update from investigators on Monday.

Meyer has said he followed procedure in reporting domestic violence allegations against a former assistant coach.

Wednesday's meeting will be convened in a public session before trustees enter a closed executive session to discuss personnel issues. That's in keeping with Ohio open meetings law.

Meyer has acknowledged knowing of a 2009 allegation that Zach Smith abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. He told reporters he was unaware of a 2015 allegation until last month, but said on August 3 that he had followed protocol "regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015."

Smith told ESPN that he and Meyer discussed the incident days after police notified school officials about an investigation. Smith said he met with Meyer before talking to police and told the coach he didn't commit domestic violence.

Smith's attorney also said Smith kept secret from Meyer a 2013 arrest in which he was accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Smith was fired by Ohio State on July 23 after he was served with a civil protection order on behalf of his ex-wife. Smith has denied allegations of physical abuse.

Meyer, who has won three national championships (two at Florida and one at Ohio State), is on paid leave as the school investigates what he knew about the spousal abuse allegations.

