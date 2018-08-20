Clear
Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to boost its wobbling economy

Venezuela issued a new currency Monday in an attempt to bolster its nose-diving economyThe troubled c...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Venezuela issued a new currency Monday in an attempt to bolster its nose-diving economy

The troubled country is rolling out the bolivar soberano, or the sovereign bolivar -- a new currency with five fewer zeroes than its longtime currency, the bolivar. The sovereign bolivar will be pegged to a cryptocurrency called the o.

The purpose is to drop the bolivar's value more than 90% and simplify transactions in the hyperinflationary Venezuelan economy.

The sovereign bolivar will be worth 100,000 old bolivares.

A bank holiday was declared Monday, with banks remaining closed even as the new currency was to take effect.

On Friday, President Nicolas Maduro announced new economic measures to go into effect starting Monday, including a 60-fold increase in the minimum wage that will take effect September 1.

Maduro said the government will provide assistance on the minimum wage increase for 90 days but employers are nervous they won't have enough money to pay their staff.

This comes as an economic crisis is driving a mass migration out of Venezuela, where residents now live with food shortages, overcrowded hospitals, inflation and political turmoil.

The International Monetary Fund says Venezuela's inflation may hit 1 million percent by the end of the year.

We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
