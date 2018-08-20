Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Northern Ireland Fast Facts

Here's a look at Northern Ireland. For many years, Northern Ireland has been split over the question of whet...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:09 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Northern Ireland. For many years, Northern Ireland has been split over the question of whether it should remain part of the United Kingdom or become part of Ireland.

Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland. The nation is part of the United Kingdom, along with England, Scotland and Wales.

Armed forces

Belfast

Belief, religion and spirituality

Bombings

Labor and employment

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Continuity IRA

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Gerry Adams

Homicide

Ian Paisley

Ireland

Irish National Liberation Army

Labor relations

Labor unions

Martin McGuinness

Military

Murder

Northern Europe

Northern Ireland

Political parties

Politics

Protestants and Protestantism

Provisional IRA

Real IRA

Ulster Defence Association

United Kingdom

Unrest, conflicts and war

US political parties

Crimes against persons

Government and public administration

International relations

International relations and national security

Political Figures - Intl

Religious groups

Society

Treaties and agreements

Political Parties - Intl

Sinn Fein

England

Investigations

Shootings

Fast Facts

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Continents and regions

Political organizations

The population is approximately 1.871 million (June 2017)

According to the 2011 Census, the most recent survey available, the population is 42% Protestant and other Christian and 41% Catholic. The other 17% are non-religious, did not state their religion (17%), or are members of other religions (.8%).

Other Facts:
Northern Ireland's history has been marked by sectarian violence, although in recent years, its political parties have been working toward compromise and the two sides now make up a power-sharing government.

Between 1968 and 1998, sectarian violence left more than 3,600 people dead, according to the BBC. The conflict is often called "The Troubles."

Marching Season, a series of Protestant celebrations, takes place during the spring and early summer.

Political Groups:
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
Formed in 1971 by Ian Paisley, a Protestant preacher. Historically, it has attracted support from working-class Protestants.

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
The party attracts middle-class Catholic support and aims to achieve the reunification of Ireland through democratic means.

Sinn Féin
Advocates a united Ireland free from British rule or a British presence.

Irish Republican Army
Founded in 1919 as a paramilitary group fighting for an independent Ireland. In 1969, the IRA split into the Official IRA and the Provisional IRA (the former rejected violence while the latter favored being an armed force). In 2005, the Provisional IRA announced that its military campaign was over, and its weapons would be scrapped.

Timeline:
1920 - The Government of Ireland Act splits the country into two separate political units, with Belfast as the capital of the north and Dublin as the capital of the south.

1949 - The Ireland Act establishes an independent Republic of Ireland in the south. The six counties of Northern Ireland remain a part of the United Kingdom.

January 30, 1972 - Thousands of people take part in a civil rights march in Derry. After a disturbance, the British Army fires shots into the crowd, killing 13 people (in addition, one injured man dies four months later). This day comes to be known as Bloody Sunday.

March 1972 - In the aftermath of Bloody Sunday, British Prime Minister Ted Heath suspends the Northern Ireland Parliament, imposing Direct Rule from London.

July 21, 1972 - Bloody Friday - The IRA sets off 19 bombs in Belfast, killing nine people.

1973 - A power-sharing arrangement called the Sunningdale Agreement is approved but a general strike in opposition to the agreement causes the deal to fall apart.

August 27, 1979 - Eighteen British soldiers are killed in two bombings. The same day, Lord Louis Mountbatten, a British admiral, and Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, dies after an IRA bomb explodes on his fishing boat.

May 1981 - Activist and hunger striker Bobby Sands dies of starvation in prison. His death sparks riots across Northern Ireland.

November 15, 1985 - Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Garret FitzGerald, the Irish prime minister, sign the Anglo-Irish Agreement, calling for collaboration between the British and Irish governments on matters related to politics, security and legal affairs in Northern Ireland. The agreement also calls for the promotion of cross-border cooperation.

1988 - The Irish peace process continues with a series of groundbreaking talks between SDLP leader John Hume and Gerry Adams, president of Sinn Féin.

August 1994 - The IRA announces a ceasefire.

January 1998 - Citing new evidence in the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, Prime Minister Tony Blair announces a new investigation into the event.

April 10, 1998 - The Good Friday Agreement is signed, restoring self-government to Northern Ireland, and setting the stage to create their own power-sharing government with a 108-member Assembly.

August 15, 1998 - IRA militants bomb a market in the town of Omagh. The explosion kills 29 people. At the time, it is the single deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the conflict.

December 2, 1999 - Per the Good Friday Agreement, Britain relinquishes its rule over Northern Ireland.

2007 - The British Army ends its military operation in Northern Ireland, 38 years after troops were first dispatched to support police forces amid sectarian violence. At one point, approximately 27,000 soldiers were stationed in Northern Ireland.

June 15, 2010 - The results of the Saville Inquiry, a twelve-year investigation into the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre are released, placing blame overwhelmingly on the British soldiers.

June 27, 2012 - Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander, meets with Queen Elizabeth and shakes her hands, a gesture that signifies progress as the UK and Northern Ireland continue to repair relations.

June 17-18, 2013 - The G8 summit is held in Northern Ireland.

September 29, 2015 - Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service announces that it will not pursue criminal charges against Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and six other people who had been suspected of playing a role in the 1972 abduction and death of a Belfast widow. The mother of 10 was reportedly targeted because of fears that she was spying for the British army.

May 7, 2016 - The Northern Ireland Assembly election is held. The Democratic Unionists win 38 seats while Sinn Féin wins 28 seats in the power-sharing government.

June 23, 2016 - The majority of voters in Northern Ireland cast ballots to remain tied to the European Union in the Brexit referendum. While voters in Northern Ireland, London and Scotland predominantly choose to remain, large numbers of voters in Wales and the rest of England choose to leave. Ultimately the leave voters prevail with a 51.89% majority.

January 2017 - Following the resignation of deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, the British government faces snap elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly power-sharing administration.

March 2, 2017 - The Northern Ireland Assembly election is held. The Democratic Unionists win 28 seats while Sinn Féin wins 27 seats. The size of the Assembly is reduced from 108 members to 90.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events