Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple pulls gambling apps criticized by Chinese state media

Apple has removed illegal gambling apps from its platform in China.Gambling apps have come under heav...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apple has removed illegal gambling apps from its platform in China.

Gambling apps have come under heavy criticism from state media. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported last month that "a large number" of apps on the Apple platform had exposed users to "fake lotteries" and gambling.

CCTV said in an updated report over the weekend that Apple had pulled a "large number" of apps, reporting that as many as 25,000 were removed from the App Store.

Apple declined to comment Monday on the number of apps it had removed.

"Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China," the company said in a statement.

"We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store," it added.

Apple is the latest major tech firm to be caught in a crackdown on content in China.

In recent months, homegrown Chinese tech companies have been targeted by Chinese authorities over content hosted on their platforms. Shares in Tencent took a hit last week after one of its online games was banned by regulators.

It's not the first time Apple has come under scrutiny over its operations in China.

The US company stoked privacy concerns earlier this year after moving iCloud accounts registered in mainland China to state-run Chinese servers.

In 2017, it took down several apps that had provided virtual private networks (VPNs) to users in China, allowing them to access online services typically censored by Beijing such as Facebook and Google.

-- Yong Xiong contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events