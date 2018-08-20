Clear
Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves got married during 'Dracula'

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

But are they registered anywhere?

Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves may have tied the knot for real in Romania while filming "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992.

"We actually got married in 'Dracula,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life."

The pair have reunited for a new film, the romantic comedy "Destination Wedding." The occasion caused Ryder to reflect on their past project, which included a wedding scene for their characters.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Like many husbands, Reeves' memory was a little fuzzier. He asked the "Stranger Things" star whether they had actually said yes during the ceremony.

"Don't you remember that?" Ryder said to Reeves. "It was on Valentine's Day."

Reeves responded "Oh my gosh, we're married."

So ... congrats to the happy couple.

"Destination Wedding" opens in theaters on August 31.

