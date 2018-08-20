Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Simpsons' Kwik-E-Mart is real

Slurp a Squishee while buying memorabilia from "The Simpsons" TV show at this convenience store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cowabunga!

Fans of "The Simpsons" now can now travel to slurp a Squishee, munch a Heat Lamp Hot Dog and gulp Lard Lad Donuts -- Mmm, donuts! -- at the world's first permanent real-life Kwik-E-Mart store.

It's designed like a favorite location from the long-running animated TV series, and it opened Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Other items for sale include memorabilia associated with Bart Simpson, his parents, Homer and Marge, sisters Lisa and Maggie and the rest of the globally known characters from the town of Springfield.

Those include Apu, owner of the show's convenience store, Kwik-E-Mart, who is of Indian descent. The show received criticism recently from viewers troubled by the stereotypical characterization, like Apu's accent provided by actor Hank Azaria.

"The Simpsons" is known for its many catchphrases, including one from Apu that is painted on a wall inside the store:

"Thank you, come again!" it says.

Mark Cornell, of SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, one of the developers, said the first visitors included three generations of a family, all arguing playfully about who was the bigger "Simpsons" fan.

"To see three generations walk through the door that all love 'The Simpsons,' how can you say that about anything else?" he told CNN affiliate WBTW.

The store is next door to a "Simpsons"-themed Aztec Theater expected to open later this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events