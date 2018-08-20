Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Read like the presidents: Obama's and Trump's summer reading lists

Summer's almost over and you still can't decide what you should be reading on the beach?Don't worry. ...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Summer's almost over and you still can't decide what you should be reading on the beach?

Don't worry. Let the 44th and 45th Presidents of the United States be your guides.

Barack Obama

Books and reading

Donald Trump

Leisure and lifestyle

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Barack Obama put out a short list of books he's been reading.

"This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth," Obama wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

The books Obama recommended are:

-- "Educated" by Tara Westover, a memoir about a woman who leaves her survivalist Idaho roots behind;

-- "Warlight" by Michael Ondaatje, a post-World War II novel that Obama says is "a meditation on the lingering effects of war on family;"

-- "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones, about a newlywed black attorney wrongly convicted of rape;

-- "Factfulness" a tome by Swedish academic Hans Rosling on the "secret silent miracle of human progress," and;

-- "A House for Mr. Biswas," considered to be the first, great novel by the late V.S. Naipaul.

Obama also put out a reading list back in June, which included works such as "The New Geography of Jobs" and "Why Liberalism Failed."

Trump's list

President Trump said he doesn't have much time to read these days, but he's been making book recommendations on Twitter.

There's a common theme among the books that have Trump's approval. They either focus on the President in a positive light or have been authored by Trump supporters, friends or anchors on his favorite channel, Fox News.

The list of books Trump has recommended this year include:

-- "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump," by Gregg Jarrett. Trump lauded this book as "hard work" from Jarrett, a Fox News legal analyst who Trump called "a brilliant guy."

-- "The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President," by Sean Spicer. "A friend of mine and a man who has truly seen politics and life as few others ever will, Sean Spicer, has written a great new book," Trump wrote, adding that the account from his former White House press secretary is a "story told with both heart and knowledge."

-- "9 Rules of Engagement," by Harris Faulkner. Trump praised this memoir by Fox News anchor Faulkner as a "terrific new book."

-- "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It," by Andy Puzder. Trump gave a nod to his former labor secretary nominee Puzder's new book, predicting that it will be a "big hit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events