Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Puerto Rican town wrote 'S.O.S.' in the street after Hurricane Maria. Now it has a new message

Two messages, scrawled in chalk on the same street 11 months apart.One desperate. One hopeful....

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two messages, scrawled in chalk on the same street 11 months apart.

One desperate. One hopeful.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Hurricane Maria

Hurricanes

Latin America

Natural disasters

North America

Puerto Rico

Severe weather

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Anniversaries

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Chile

Santiago

South America

What a difference a year makes.

Like almost all of Puerto Rico, the beachfront community of Punta Santiago was devastated by Hurricane Maria last September. The town, on the island's southeastern coast, is near where Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017.

The town's message then ...

With no electricity and dwindling supplies, anxious residents scribbled a plea to the world on the pavement at an intersection in town.

"S.O.S," it read. "Necesitamos Agua/Comida." We need water and food.

An aid official snapped a photo of the message four days later while doing an aerial assessment of Maria's devastation. It was widely shared on social media and caught the attention of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

With the help of the National Guard, Rosselló helped deliver a shipment of supplies to Punta Santiago a week after Maria hit.

But the Category 4 hurricane left most of the island without power for months and caused billions of dollars in damages.

And Punta Santiago, whose economy relies largely on tourism, faced a long rebuilding process.

... and now

Fast forward to Monday -- 11 months to the day after Maria struck. The same spot on the same street in Punta Santiago now displays a different message, one that may inspire travel: "Bienvenidos," or welcome.

Residents gathered to write it on the asphalt, along with other words of hope and a message for the media: #CoverTheProgress.

And, mindful now of the power of images, they took a photo.

"With this photo we hope to achieve the same reaction we received last year," Janet Gonzalez, a community leader, told CNN. "When we were struggling, everyone came to help. Now we want to welcome those who helped us, and show them the beauty of our town."

With the help of Discover Puerto Rico, a tourism group, Gonzalez hopes the photo and a related video will bring new attention to what Punta Santiago residents have done to restore their community.

"Maria's anniversary is approaching, and the 'S.O.S' picture, along with many more pictures of destroyed areas, will resurface," Gonzalez said. "But we should focus on how far we have come and not on how ugly it was."

Images of devastation and news stories about power outages kept many tourists away from Puerto Rico in the months after Maria hit. But tourism picked up in the spring and the government says power to the entire island has finally been restored.

The island's tourism industry has worked very hard to come back strong, said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

"There's a lot to celebrate and we don't want the one-year anniversary (of Maria) to set us back," he said.

Gonzalez says Punta Santiago is prepared to host tourists again.

"We still have a couple of homes that need some maintenance, and some people still need furniture," she said. "But when it comes to our streets, stores, facilities and hotels, we are ready."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events