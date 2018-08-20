Clear
US service member killed in helicopter crash in Iraq

A coalition service member was killed and several others injured when their helicopter crashed Sunday night ...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A coalition service member was killed and several others injured when their helicopter crashed Sunday night in Iraq, according to a statement by the US-led coalition.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning confirmed that the service member killed in the crash was an American.

All personnel on the aircraft were recovered and three were evacuated for treatment.

"The aircraft was conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve," said a statement Monday by the coalition, which is fighting ISIS in the region.

According to the coalition, the incident is being investigated but there aren't indications the crash was caused by hostile fire.

