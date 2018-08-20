You could own James Bond's car

The Mormon church doesn't want you to call its members Mormons anymore. Why? It's complicated. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Michael Cohen

Criminal charges are being prepared against Michael Cohen, and federal prosecutors could announce them by the end of the month, sources tell CNN. Cohen, President Trump's longtime "fixer," is being investigated for possible fraud and campaign finance violations related to the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels. And The New York Times reported last night that investigators are also looking at more than $20 million in loans Cohen received for himself and his family's taxi business.

Meanwhile, the big news that broke out in the Russia investigation over the weekend was the revelation, first reported by the Times, that White House counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller and that Trump's legal team didn't know the extent of it.

2. Korean reunions

A group of mostly elderly South Koreans traveled to North Korea this morning and saw family members they hadn't seen or heard from since the Korean War started 68 years ago. The reunions, the first since 2015, were made possible because of an agreement signed between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit earlier this year. Nintely-three families were selected, and more than 60% of them are over 80 years old. One 92-year-old woman saw her 72-year-old son, whom she hadn't seen since he was 4.

3. Plane sex assault

A man convicted of sexually abusing a woman on a Spirit Airlines flight earlier this year could spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors said Prabhu Ramamoorthy undressed and fondled a 22-year-old woman who fell asleep in the seat next to him. The case illustrates what some women say is a hidden, ugly reality of commercial air travel. The number of sexual assaults reported during commercial airline flights is increasing "at an alarming rate," the FBI says; it increased by 66% from fiscal year 2014 to 2017. The actual number, the agency says, could be much higher.

4. Afghanistan

Afghanistan wants a ceasefire with the Taliban, beginning today -- but only if the militants will agree to it. The militants haven't responded to President Ashraf Ghani's offer yet, but they did release hundreds of prisoners to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. Over the past 10 days, more than 200 people have been killed in Taliban attacks in the country.

5. India flooding

The waters are starting to recede in India's state of Kerala, but there are still people in desperate need of help in isolated pockets in the region. India's National Disaster Response Force is working to evacuate stranded residents and deliver supplies to flood victims who haven't had food or clean water for days. The flooding, which started about two weeks ago, has killed at least 230 people.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Striking gold

That #GoldOpen campaign worked. "Crazy Rich Asians" beat expectations and nabbed the top spot at the box office this weekend.

Making a mountain into a molehill

Fan y Big, a mountain in south Wales, is not a mountain anymore. Thanks to technology, it's now just a really big hill.

Sweet ride

Want to drive like James Bond? Well, a silver Aston Martin DB5 -- with all the gadgets -- can be yours, for the awesome price of $3.5 million.

Great expectations

If you're trying to get pregnant, maybe you should work as a nurse in Arizona. At one hospital, 16 ICU nurses are expecting -- at the same time.

Kill the quote

Social media strikes again. A Houston school took down a controversial quote posted in a hallway after an outraged mom put a picture of it on Twitter.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Truth isn't truth."

Rudy Giuliani, to exasperated "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, explaining why he won't let special counsel Robert Mueller rush President Trump into testifying in the Russia investigation.

NUMBERS OF THE DAY

$3.2 billion

What Pepsi is spending to buy SodaStream, the maker of do-it-yourself seltzer makers

10 hours

That's how long a British woman tread water in the Adriatic Sea after she fell off a cruise ship. She was rescued by the Croatian Coast Guard.

HAPPENING LATER

Moonman moments

Yes, the MTV Video Music Awards tonight will feature a big honor for Jennifer Lopez and performances by Ariana Grande, Post Malone and others, but everyone will be watching to see what kind of Aretha Franklin tribute it puts together.

AND FINALLY ...

Slang school's in session

Rose Byrne and Chris O'Dowd teach each other -- and the rest of us -- a thing or two about Australian and Irish slang. (Click to view)