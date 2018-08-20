Clear
WH defends decision to revoke clearances

National Security Adviser John Bolton defended President Trump's decision to revoke former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Monday that he hopes former CIA Director John Brennan will bring forward a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking his security clearance last week.

"I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country's history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won't sue!" Trump tweeted Monday.

Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against Trump, telling NBC's "Meet the Press" that he's "going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future, and if it means going to court, I will do that."

Brennan has been a harsh critic of the Trump administration, going so far as to call Trump's actions alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in a news conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, "nothing short of treasonous."

Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance Wednesday, saying Brennan's history "calls into question his objectivity and credibility." The President later connected his decision to revoke Brennan's clearance with the former CIA director's involvement in the Russia investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a second tweet on Monday, Trump said, "Everybody wants to keep their Security Clearance, it's worth great prestige and big dollars, even board seats, and that is why certain people are coming forward to protect Brennan. It certainly isn't because of the good job he did! He is a political 'hack.'"

The White House has not provided any evidence that suggests Brennan leveraged his security clearance for personal financial gain.

