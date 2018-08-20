Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pepsi buys SodaStream; Stocks rising; Estee Lauder earnings

1. Pepsi makes a deal: PepsiCo is buying one of the world's top sparkling water brands, Sod...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Pepsi makes a deal: PepsiCo is buying one of the world's top sparkling water brands, SodaStream, for $3.2 billion.

The move -- which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies -- will boost Pepsi's efforts to shift from its traditional soft drinks business into healthier options.

SodaStream's products are marketed as a healthy alternative to sugary sodas. This fits Pepsi's goal of "making more nutritious products while limiting our environmental footprint," Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi said in a statement.

2. Global stock market overview: US stock futures were holding steady.

European markets rose in early trading, with mining companies among the top gainers.

Most Asian markets ended the day with gains. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was a standout performer with a 1.4% rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.4% last week and S&P 500 advanced 0.6%. The Nasdaq dipped 0.3%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

3. Earnings: Estee Lauder will release earnings before the open.

It's a big week for retailers, with earnings reports expected in the coming days from Target, Kohl's, Ross, Gap, Foot Locker and TJ Maxx owner TJX.

Wall Street analysts expect another strong round of corporate earnings, similar to last week. Americans are spending more because of low unemployment and a booming economy.

4. Greece is done with bailouts: After eight years and hundreds of billions in loans, Greece is putting its bailout days behind it.

The country on Monday officially exited the last of three enormous rescue programs that saved it from going bust and abandoning the euro. The bailouts from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission came at a huge cost that will still be felt for years to come.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde cautioned last month that "greater reform efforts remain key to an economic recovery and lasting growth."

She said the Greek government still needs to improve how it collects taxes, do a better job of clearing out unqualified civil servants and urgently revamp its privatization program.

Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot in your inbox every afternoon. Sign up now!

5. Coming this week:
Monday Estee Lauder earnings
Tuesday JM Smucker, Toll Brothers, Kohl's and TJX earnings
Wednesday Target, Lowe's and L Brands earnings
Thursday Alibaba, HP, Ross Stores and Gap earnings, US tariffs on 279 Chinese products take effect
Friday Foot Locker earnings, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events