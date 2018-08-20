Fire that closed parts of Yosemite is 100% contained, but another blaze burns in Glacier National Park

The deadly Ferguson Fire, near Yosemite National Park, which raged for more than a month has been 100% contained, fire officials announced Sunday.
The massive blaze started on July 13, and its cause is under investigation. The blaze killed two people and injured 19 people.
On the second day of the fire, Cal Fire's heavy equipment operator Braden Varney was fatally injured when the bulldozer he was operating to make a fire line rolled over. About two weeks later, firefighter Capt. Brian Hughes died after he was struck and killed by a tree on July 29.
The sprawling fire that burned 96,901 acres had prompted park authorities to order evacuations and shut popular areas at Yosemite. The closures affected Yosemite Valley, home to famous sites such as El Capitan and Half Dome, for nearly three weeks due to a fire.
The Ferguson Fire was one of several massive fires burning in California in recent weeks.
The largest blaze in state history is the Mendocino Complex Fire, which consists of the Ranch and River fires in Northern California. It has burned a combined 389,967 acres and was 79% contained, as of Sunday night.
The Carr Fire, also in Northern California, has burned 227,098 acres and is 85% contained.
Howe Fire at Glacier National Park
At another Western national park, firefighters in Montana are working to contain a lightning-caused fire at Glacier National Park that prompted evacuations and destroyed several structures.
The Howe Ridge Fire ignited last week at the national park in Montana, causing evacuations at certain sites, campgrounds and partial road closures. The fire exploded recently, spreading to about 7,835 acres, as it was pushed by winds and burned through heavy, dead timber.
Much of that dead forest fuel had been the result from the 2003 Roberts Fire.
Most other areas of the park remain open. The estimated containment date is November 1, according to information posted about the fire at the national park.
