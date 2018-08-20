Clear

Prosecutors preparing charges for Michael Cohen; could announce by end of August

Federal prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Co...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 2:03 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 2:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Federal prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and could announce them by the end of the month, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York has been investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud and campaign finance violations related in part to a $130,000 hush money payment made to silence porn star Stormy Daniels' allegations of an affair with Trump. Trump has denied an affair.

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

New York Times Co

White collar crime

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Ground transportation

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Taxis

Transportation and warehousing

Investigations

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

Investigators are also examining more than $20 million in loans obtained for Cohen and his family's taxi companies, The New York Times reported Sunday night, citing people familiar with the matter.

Criminal charges against Cohen would be a major setback to President Donald Trump because Cohen has long been in his inner circle. Cohen has prided himself over the years on his reputation as Trump's pit bull and once said he "would take a bullet" for Trump.

But Trump's longtime consigliere has since broken allegiance with his former boss. Cohen has expressed a willingness to cooperate with the investigation, but it isn't clear if prosecutors are interested in a deal or what information he has to offer them. The US Attorney's office operates under the guidelines of the Justice Department, which advises against indicting a sitting president.

The Cohen investigation was referred to the Southern District of New York by special counsel Robert Mueller. Should Cohen seek to make a deal to avoid indictment, it could require him to cooperate with any investigation prosecutors wish, including the Russia probe.

As of last week, Cohen hadn't met with prosecutors in New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

FBI agents raided Cohen's hotel room, office and home in April. At the time prosecutors said their investigation had been underway for months. The search warrant authorizing the raid referenced Cohen's taxi medallion business, the identity of banks that loaned him money and payments made to suppress negative information during the presidential campaign.

Investigators are finalizing the charges, but the timing of their announcement is fluid, the sources say. Prosecutors' plans to make a decision by the end of August was first reported by the New York Times.

The prosecutors who have been investigating Cohen have been mindful of the election cycle when weighing when to charge him, a person familiar with the matter told CNN, and as a result have considered bringing charges either before September or waiting to do so until after the midterm elections.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, declined to comment when contacted by CNN. A spokesman for the US attorney's office also declined to comment.

According to the Times, investigators are trying to determine whether Cohen misrepresented the value of his assets to obtain the loans from two financial institutions that have catered to the taxi industry. They are also scrutinizing whether he failed to properly report his income from taxi medallions to the Internal Revenue Service, the Times reported.

CNN previously reported that Cohen is under investigation for possible bank and tax fraud, that his taxi medallions are a focus of the investigation, and that one of the banks that made the loans was Sterling National Bank. The Times, citing financial records and people with knowledge of the matter, reported that the other financial institution is the Melrose Credit Union.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events