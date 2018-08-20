Clear

MTV VMAs 2018: What we know about music's most unpredictable show

The occasionally controversial and always unpredictable MTV Video Music Awards will be presented Monday nigh...

The occasionally controversial and always unpredictable MTV Video Music Awards will be presented Monday night at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

From Beyoncé and Cardi B to J-Lo and Jay-Z, here's what we know about the Moonman trophies, tributes and must-watch performances in the works.

Who's nominated?

Cardi B will open the show and is leads in the Moonman race with ten nominations. It's been an eventful year for the rapper dominating the charts, dropping her album "Invasion of Privacy" in March, and then becoming a new mother this summer. Beyoncé and Jay-Z trail closely with eight nominations, followed by Childish Gambino with seven. You can read the full list of the nominees here.

Celebrating Jenny from the block

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previous winners include Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Madonna and Pink. Lopez will also take the stage to perform -- a first at the show since 2001. The singer is nominated in two VMA categories for her new single "Dinero."

The performances

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj are some of the other scheduled performers. Though MTV hasn't made any official announcements on a tribute to Aretha Franklin, it seems likely the Queen of Soul will be honored in some way.

Who's hosting?

When it comes to this show, expect the unexpected. There's no host, but some of the announced presenters include Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Blake Lively.

Where to watch

The show will air live on MTV at 9pm EST/6 pm PST. The awards will air live on both coasts.

