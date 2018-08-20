Clear

'The Simpsons' favorite convenience store comes to life

Cowabunga!Fans of "The Simpsons" now can slurp a Squishee, munch a Heat Lamp Hot Dog, and gulp Lard L...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 2:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 2:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cowabunga!

Fans of "The Simpsons" now can slurp a Squishee, munch a Heat Lamp Hot Dog, and gulp Lard Lad Donuts -- Mmm, donuts! -- at the world's first permanent real-life Kwik-E-Mart store.

Animated television

Animation

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Convenience stores

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie and video production

Retail and wholesale trade

Television comedies

Television programming

It's designed like a favorite location from the long-running animated TV series, and it opened Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Other items for sale include memorabilia associated with Bart Simpson, his parents, Homer and Marge, sisters Lisa and Maggie and the rest of the globally known characters from the town of Springfield.

Those include Apu, owner of the show's convenience store, Kwik-E-Mart, who is of Indian descent. The show received criticism recently from viewers troubled by the stereotypical characterization, like Apu's accent provided by actor Hank Azaria.

"The Simpsons" is known for its many catchphrases, including one from Apu that is painted on a wall inside the store:

"Thank you, come again!" it says.

Mark Cornell, of SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, one of the developers, said the first visitors included three generations of a family, all arguing playfully about who was the bigger "Simpsons" fan.

"To see three generations walk through the door that all love 'The Simpsons,' how can you say that about anything else?" he told CNN affiliate WBTW.

The store is next door to a "Simpsons"-themed Aztec Theater expected to open later this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events