Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Major earthquakes strike near Fiji and in Indonesia's Lombok island

Earthquakes struck near two popular vacation destinations Sunday, one rattling the South Pacific islands of ...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 5:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 5:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Earthquakes struck near two popular vacation destinations Sunday, one rattling the South Pacific islands of Fiji and Tonga, and another striking Indonesia's Lombok.

The quake roughly 200 miles off both Fiji and Tonga measured a massive 8.2-magnitude but was hundreds of miles deep.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Earthquakes

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Natural disasters

US Department of the Interior

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Geological Survey

Continents and regions

Fiji

Melanesia

Oceania

Asia

Indonesia

Southeast Asia

The Lombok quake was 6.3-magnitude and struck at a depth of 7.9 km( 3.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Lombok quake was centered 6 km northeast of Sembalunlawaang, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It would have been felt to a moderate level throughout the island and lightly in the neighboring tourist island of Bali, the USGS said.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) put the quake at a 6.5-magnitude.

Lombok has suffered a series of earthquakes since late July, with more than 430 people killed in a magnitude-6.9 quake that struck August 5.

The Pacific Ocean earthquake struck just after midday Sunday local time and was almost 560 kilometers (348 miles) deep, the USGS said.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude quake at a similar depth nearby.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events