New Zealand lawmaker cycles to hospital to give birth

A New Zealand lawmaker made her own way to a hospital to have her baby, covering the kilometers from her sub...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 5:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 5:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New Zealand lawmaker made her own way to a hospital to have her baby, covering the kilometers from her suburban home to a maternity ward on a bicycle.

The move neatly ties together Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter's roles as Minister for Woman and Associate Minister for Transport and for Health.

Genter, 42 weeks pregnant, posted a photo on Instagram of her ride to Auckland City Hospital Sunday morning local time.

"Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby. This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!) #42weekspregnant #cycling #bicyclesarethebest," she wrote.

The Green Party tweeted that Genter's pregnant cycle ride was "the most onbrand thing ever."

Genter is a strong cycling advocate. Announcing her pregnancy in February, she posted an image to Facebook of a couple on bikes with a baby saying "we're going to have to get an additional seat for the bikes."

US-born Genter moved to New Zealand in 2006 and has been a member of the country's Parliament since 2011. Her left-wing Green Party supports the current coalition government led by the Labour Party.

Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently made world headlines after giving birth at the same hospital that was Genter's weekend cycling destination.

Ardern was the first world leader in nearly 30 years to have a child while in office and took six weeks maternity leave before returning to work earlier this month.

Genter has said she will take three-months leave from her ministerial duties following the birth of her baby.

