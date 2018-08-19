Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Man who crashed car outside UK Parliament charged with attempted murder

A 29-year-old man who deliberately drove a car into a crowd outside Britain's Houses of Parliament has been ...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 5:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 5:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 29-year-old man who deliberately drove a car into a crowd outside Britain's Houses of Parliament has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police in London said Saturday.

Salih Khater of Birmingham, a Sudanese-born UK national, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, police said in a news release.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Law and legal system

Legislative bodies

Traffic accidents

Misc people

Salih Khater

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

British Parliament

Government organizations - Intl

Three people were hurt early Tuesday when the car collided with cyclists and pedestrians as well as police officers before crashing into barriers outside Parliament, police said. A man and a woman were treated in the hospital but were discharged, and another man was treated at the scene.

Parliament was in summer recess, meaning the normally bustling center of British government was emptier than usual.

Khater was arrested at the scene. Nobody was killed and no weapons were found at the scene.

"Due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers, the CPS are treating this case as terrorism," the news release said.

Khater studied accounting at Coventry University between September 2017 and May 2018, when he was no longer enrolled, the university said in a statement.

Security in central London has increased since a pair of deadly attacks near landmarks in the British capital last year.

The first took place in March 2017, when a 52-year-old British man who had been living in Birmingham rammed a rental car onto the sidewalk on Westminster Bridge, killing four. He also stabbed an unarmed police officer.

Weeks later, in June, seven people were killed and 48 wounded when a white van struck pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to a nearby market area where the suspects stabbed a number of people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events