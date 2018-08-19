Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Georgia lawmaker says he would have no problem if Trump used n-word in the past

A Georgia state lawmaker said he would not have an issue if President Donald Trump used the n-word in the pa...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 5:44 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 5:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Georgia state lawmaker said he would not have an issue if President Donald Trump used the n-word in the past and argued that holding a president accountable for mistakes made before entering office would "set a bad precedent."

"I will always say using the n-word is wrong, and it's bad, and should never be accepted in our society. But just because (Trump) might have done it years ago, not as our president, doesn't mean we need to continue to berate him because he used it," GOP state Sen. Michael Williams, who is white, told CNN's Victor Blackwell on "New Day Saturday."

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Georgia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

North America

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Williams said it is "always wrong to use that word," but that Trump, as President, has not used that word.

He added, "To hold somebody accountable for something he did years ago as our president today, I think it sets a bad precedent."

The question of whether Trump used the racial epithet arose this month from a claim former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman made in her book "Unhinged," which was released this week, that Trump used the racial slur on the set of "The Apprentice" and that a recording of it exists. The alleged existence of the tape has not been verified.

The White House has said the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations," and Trump has dismissed the claim made by Manigault Newman.

Williams said it would matter to him personally if Trump used the racial slur, but he added, "it would not necessarily matter to me as the person that is running our country."

Trump "has his personal beliefs, his personal ideas. I truly believe he is able to separate those from how he is running the country," Williams said.

Williams ran for governor, infamously using a "deportation bus" to drum up support, but he finished fifth in the May GOP primary, garnering only about 4% of the vote.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she "can't guarantee" Trump hasn't used the n-word, but she has "never heard him use that term or anything similar."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events