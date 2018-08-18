An unexpected gift. A heart-felt gesture. And a reason celebrate. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
A helping hand
Government and public administration
Politics
Every teacher in this district got a back-to-school surprise. An anonymous donor gifted them $100 each for supplies.
A touching response
A teacher battling cancer ran out of sick days. School employees showered him with theirs.
A great start
These students have a reason to clap. Their university will offer a scholarship that covers tuition to every new, current and future medical student.
A colorful rescue
They got stuck while floating on their unicorn. So, police put their roping skills to the test.
A rare discovery
A surgeon found a lost contact lens -- in a woman's eyelid.
A list to behold
Melbourne has finally lost the title of world's most liveable city. A European rival has claimed the top spot.
Related Content
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)
- What happened this week (in anything but politics)