Clear

Lexi Thompson 'relaxed' after four-week break from golf

World No. 5 Lexi Thompson says she is feeling "very comfortable" after returning to golf following a four-we...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

World No. 5 Lexi Thompson says she is feeling "very comfortable" after returning to golf following a four-week break.

Thompson, speaking at this week's Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis' Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, missed the women's British Open earlier this month to "recharge [her] mental batteries."

Golf

Lexi Thompson

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

"It was very relaxing out there," Thompson told the Golf Channel after shooting a first-round 68.

"I felt very comfortable with where my game was at. I just tried to go out and just let my game show and not put too much pressure on myself, just focus on doing my routine and committing to my lines out there."

The 23-year-old said her grandmother's death and mother's cancer diagnosis last year resulted in an accumulation of stress that prompted her to step away from the game.

On top of that, she has had to come to terms with a controversial four-stroke penalty which denied her victory at the ANA Inspiration in 2017.

READ: Georgia Hall wins Women's British Open with help of dad's smelly socks

READ: Amateur golfer hits three holes-in-one on the same day

But Thompson now says she feels "refreshed" after her recent break from the game.

"It was a hard decision for me," she said, reflecting on her choice to miss the British Open. "With how I was mentally and emotionally, I wasn't ready to compete there. I was struggling with my game.

"Besides that, I was struggling just with myself. Last year-and-a-half has been really hard on me and I haven't even really taken a break for myself.

"It allowed me to have those four weeks of just figuring myself out a little bit, giving myself the rest needed and come out to the last seven or eight tournaments I have left refreshed."

Thompson turned professional at the age of 15 and has since amassed close to $8 million in career earning, recording 9 LPGA titles.

She became the second-youngest major winner in the women's game when she won the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014.

Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos

Her most recent victory came in Indianapolis last year, where this week she will attempt to defend her title.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events